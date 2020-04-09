Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COVID-19 could interrupt a bail application.
COVID-19 could interrupt a bail application.
News

Fear of bringing COVID-19 to the west could keep man in jail

Ellen Ransley
8th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MITCHELL man remanded in custody could have his bail application denied for fears he could bring the coronavirus to the southwest.

The man fronted Roma Magistrates Court via video link today, on several criminal charges.

He requested he be approved for bail, due to his existing medical conditions making him extremely susceptible to COVID-19 and an alleged outbreak of five cases of the virus in the southeast prison he is currently housed.

His lawyer, Laurie Parker, contacted the defendant's family in Mitchell and asked if he could be housed there. The family obliged, however police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting said in the current climate, it could be extremely difficult to carry out the request.

"Not only are we talking about the police resources that would be need to be enacted to ensure the defendant carries out his bail conditions, and Mitchell is not a 24 hour station like Roma," she said.

"We are also talking about bringing a person from the southeast into one of our small communities. We don't have any confirmed cases of the virus out here, but the community would be alarmed by this."

The case has been adjourned for two weeks, and the defendant is expected to enter either a plea of guilty, or make a fresh bail application at that time.

Magistrate Saggers said even if he did apply for bail, there was no guarantee it would be granted.

roma crime roma magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidates waiting for official declaration

        premium_icon Candidates waiting for official declaration

        News Council candidates have spent another day in limbo as the election results continue to update at a snail’s pace.

        Why tonight's 'Super Pink Moon' won't actually be pink

        premium_icon Why tonight's 'Super Pink Moon' won't actually be pink

        Lifestyle The moon will be bigger and brighter, but here's why it isn't pink

        Carjacking 'could have been catastrophic for unborn child'

        premium_icon Carjacking 'could have been catastrophic for unborn child'

        Crime Police believe they know the man responsible for a brazen car jacking

        OPINION: How long a pack of loo paper should last you

        premium_icon OPINION: How long a pack of loo paper should last you

        Offbeat We have done the math, here's the results