Favourite swim centre reopens

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
10th Jun 2020 4:01 PM
Peter McMahon’s Swim Factory recently reopened after being closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The swimming centre recently reopned to limited activities after being closed down for more than two months and Mr McMahon said he was happy to be back.

“The government through the department of sport have given us clearance that we can teach one-on-one,” Mr McMahon said.

Mr McMahon said he and his staff were doing everything they could to make sure that everyone was safe.

“We will conduct temperature checks and seating restrictions and even in the baby classes we will keep our distances,” he said.

Mr McMahon said the first two weeks after they had closed was tough, but hoped there would be some normality soon.

“We’re currently only doing one-on-one – but we’re very grateful that Mr Morrison gave us the jobKeeper money so all our people could be retained that way.

The centre reopened on Monday, June 8, with limited operating hours and swimming activities available.

For more information visit www.swimfactory.com.au.

