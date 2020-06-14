Father-of-four steals phone to pay for groceries

A FATHER-OF-FOUR faced Dalby Magistrate Court on one count of stealing after he stole his son's phone to pay for groceries.

Anthony Joseph Evans moved from one foot to the other Tuesday morning as police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court the facts.

"The defendant's sons was given a samsung phone from his mother as a safety precaution due to him catching the school bus," Sgt Brady said.

"The boy was given strict instructions by his mother to not let the defendant know about it as she feared he might try and sell it.

"One day the boy could not find it and asked Evans if he had seen it to which he replied he hadn't."

Sgt Brady went on to explain the defendant drove to Oakey and sold the phone despite it being on a plan.

Duty Lawyer Claire Graham told the court that her client had was short of money and needed to buy groceries.

"My client is a 45-year-old man with four children," Ms Graham said.

"He has been on a disability pension since he was 19 and is blind in one eye."

Magistrate Judge Tracy Mossop did not seem to care about Evans situation as she read out his conviction.

"You never take someone else's property," She said.

"This has been an expensive exercise for you and it will cost you a lot more than a few groceries."

Evans was fined $2000, with $1600 ordered to pay in compensation to the victim,

A conviction was recorded.