Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Father charged over baby son’s death

by Alexandria Utting
25th Jan 2020 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE father has faced court over the death of his four-month-old baby.

Tiaan Burger, 27, was yesterday charged with the murder of his son Finnick Hercules Burger, who died on January 15.

Police allege the baby suffered "catastrophic brain injuries" and other internal injuries.

It is alleged the injuries occurred at a Sun Valley address earlier this month.

The child died after being flown to Brisbane Children's Hospital last week.

Burger's matter was mentioned briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning but the man did not apply for bail because of the severity of the charges.

His matter will return to court on February 17.

baby death court editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why water rationing, price hikes likely for QLD

        premium_icon Why water rationing, price hikes likely for QLD

        News It’s the $2.6 billion water white elephant built by the Beattie government during the Millennium Drought - and it may now be essential.

        Slow-moving storm dumps 65mm in one hour

        premium_icon Slow-moving storm dumps 65mm in one hour

        Weather The weekend has started off with a bang

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on...

        Candidates, voters told to prepare before election day

        premium_icon Candidates, voters told to prepare before election day

        Council News There are steps candidates need to follow and voters need to prepare