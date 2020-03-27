Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of a serious crash involving a police car at Mapleton last night. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
The scene of a serious crash involving a police car at Mapleton last night. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
News

Fatal crash: police officer airlifted after man dies at scene

Arthur Gorrie
27th Mar 2020 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died at the scene of a crash with a police car in the upper Mary Valley near Mapleton, police and Queensland Ambulance Service reported this morning.

A QAS representative said two male patients were assessed at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which occurred on Obi Obi Rd about 8pm.

One of the men, 44, was declared dead at the scene.

The other was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital, the representative said.

Police said initial investigations suggested the man was in a sedan heading west on Obi Obi Road, when it collided with a marked police car travelling in the opposite direction.

A male police officer was the sole occupant of the police vehicle.

"The police vehicle was a marked Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and was routine patrolling at the time of the crash.

"Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating with overview from the Ethical standard Command," a police representative said.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council adviser named ahead of elections

        premium_icon Council adviser named ahead of elections

        News The State Government has appointed an adviser for the incoming Ipswich City Council.

        Real estates in limbo waiting for coronavirus changes

        premium_icon Real estates in limbo waiting for coronavirus changes

        News The real estate industry is waiting with anticipation to find out what plans will...

        The booming industry needing more employees

        premium_icon The booming industry needing more employees

        Business 'If a person has a good work history, there’s opportunities there'

        50 new cases pushes Queensland tally to 493

        50 new cases pushes Queensland tally to 493

        News Death of a Toowoomba man, the state’s second fatality