Fast-food giant’s stunning $1.92m fine

FAST-FOOD giant Chipotle Mexican Grill has been fined $A1.92 million for more than 13,000 child labour violations.

The fast-casual burrito chain kept dozens of teens on the clock later than the law allowed and let minors work more than the legal limit of 48 hours in a week, the Attorney-General's office from the US state of Massachusetts said.

Chipotle was slapped with citations for breaking earned sick time law, failing to pay wages on time and records violations, officials said.

Chipotle has been called out for more than 13,000 alleged child labour violations.

The case involved more than 50 corporate-owned Chipotle eateries.

"Chipotle is a major national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country, and it has a duty to ensure minors are safe working in its restaurants," Massachusetts Attorney-General Maura Healey said in a Monday statement.

"We hope these citations send a message to other fast-food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labour laws and put young people at risk."

The investigation began when a parent complained their child was forced to stay back at work.

Ms Healey's office said it launched a probe of Chipotle in 2016 after a parent complained that their child had stayed on the job past midnight at a restaurant in the city of Beverly.

Massachusetts law bars 14 and 15-year-olds from working later than 7pm, while 16 and 17-year-olds can't be on the clock past 10pm before school days or midnight before non-school days, according to officials.

Minors also can't work more than nine hours a day or 48 hours in a week.

The case includes more than 50 Chipotle restaurants.

Chipotle also employed minors without valid work permits, which companies are required to have on file for any workers younger than 18, Ms Healey's office said.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

But the company has agreed to put nearly $A740,000 towards a state-administered fund for training, workforce development and education for young people as part of a settlement, Ms Healey's office said.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission