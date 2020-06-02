Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Farmers win in landmark live export case

by NATALIE KOTSIOS
2nd Jun 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FEDERAL court has found in favour of cattle exporters in their class action against the Federal Government's 2011 live export ban to Indonesia.

The landmark decision comes almost nine years to the day that the Gillard Labor Government's snap ban brought the export industry to its knees, and six years after court proceedings first began.

Brett Cattle Company, as the lead applicant, argued former agriculture minister Joe Ludwig abused his ministerial power by closing the trade, following media reports of animal welfare breaches.

Justice Steven Rares found Mr Ludwig's ban invalid and that he'd acted with "reckless indifference" by making the export control order with no exceptions.

Cattle farmers were seeking $600 million in compensation.

More Stories

class action editors picks live exports live exports ban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man on ice binge stops trains, grabs woman at station

        premium_icon Man on ice binge stops trains, grabs woman at station

        News A paranoid man smashed the window of a stopped train and assaulted a female Queensland Rail worker after a three-day ice binge.

        Not-for-profit’s haven project underway

        premium_icon Not-for-profit’s haven project underway

        News Local charity’s massive project to feed and house the homeless

        Police establish two crime scenes after body found in creek

        premium_icon Police establish two crime scenes after body found in creek

        Crime The body was found in a creek by police, now with two crimes scenes

        Fresh produce delivery the right direction for business

        premium_icon Fresh produce delivery the right direction for business

        News Fruit and Veg business finds way to bounce back and deliver