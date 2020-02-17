Farmer’s brush with British comedy superstar

Stephen Schmidt of Try It Emu Farm at Coleyville. Picture: Cordell Richardson

EMU farmer Stephen Schmidt admits he didn't have a clue who comedy superstar Jack Whitehall was until he got word that he wanted to pay a visit.

The British comedian filmed segments for the fourth season of his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father at Mr Schmidt's Marburg and Coleyville in late January.

The Try It Emu Farm owner said it wasn't until producers applied to film on their property that he realised how popular he was.

"I didn't know who the heck he was," he said.

"Then we watched a season of his show. We then watched all three seasons and a comedy special and thought it was quite funny."

Crews filmed at the Coleyville farm, which was home to more than 2000 emus at the time, before finishing up at Marburg.

Emus at the Coleyville farm. Picture: Cordell Richardson

"We finished up catching an emu," Mr Schmidt said.

Mr Schmidt said because of heavy rain further south at the time, Mr Whitehall and his crew were caught up while shooting at another location.

"There wasn't enough time to get to know everybody unfortunately," he said.

"He had to focus on just doing his work and we didn't get much of a chance to talk."

Mr Schmidt, who has farmed emus for 25 years, said he was excited about his farm potentially being seen by millions of viewers from around the globe.

The birds are used for their meat, oil, feathers and eggs.

"I don't know how much they will put on the show," he said.

"Going by the series they've done so far, there might not be any mention of my farm. I'm not sure if they will."

Mr Whitehall, who boasts more than six million Twitter followers, tied in filming with his first Australian stand-up tour.

The farm could play a key role in the new season of his popular show.

The Englishman said he has had a fascination with the native bird since playing one in a nativity play as a youngster.