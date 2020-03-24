Fans praise Bachelor star’s virus message

Bachelor star Brittany Hockley takes a stand on coronavirus as she reveals what it is like working on the frontline. Picture: Instagram/Brittany Hockley

Fans of Brittany Hockley have praised the former Bachelor star for taking a stand on social distancing - as she reveals the reality of her job on the frontline as a healthcare worker.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hockley, 32, who appeared on the reality show in 2018, revealed as well as pursuing a career as an actor she also worked in a busy clinic as a radiographer.

While her social media feed is filled with glamorous snaps, the photo she shared with followers showed her dressed in surgical scrubs and a face mask.

Her caption, designed to grab the attention of her 83,000 followers, started by telling people to "Stop being idiots".

"I get that the fact you can't see it gives you a sense of confidence and comfort. But it's real," she wrote, referring to coronavirus.

She continued: "Australia. We just got through the most horrific bushfires hopefully we will ever see!

"We did that by coming together, supporting each other, loving each other."

Hockley told fans, after working at her clinic on Saturday she witnessed "first-hand" the pressures medical teams faced.

"After a huge day yesterday and seeing it first hand I felt the overwhelming need to mention it," she wrote.

"Seeing patients abuse doctors, nurses, radiographers, receptionists and other staff for the waiting time and the 'treatment' they are getting is disgraceful.

"Yelling at healthcare workers because they are caught getting a drink of water (can guarantee it's probably the first break they've taken in 12 hours) is disgraceful."

She then admonished those who hadn't considered the sacrifices medics were making to care for people and claimed some staff had gone without protective equipment due to shortages.

"Please realise that they are doing their best for you. Why would they want anything other than the best for you?" She wrote.

"I've had drs write to me saying they have to see certain patients now without the right protective equipment because of the shortage because people are stealing it and over buying it when they don't need it."

Hockley ended her missive by asking people to "stop stealing and hoarding sanitiser, groceries and protective equipment".

"Stop ignoring the government's advice. Stop panicking. Stop going out and partying and putting others at risk. Stop flooding the healthcare system when you don't need to.

"Follow government guidelines, be smart. Love each other. Be kind."

Since sharing her strident message, her post has gathered 8,270 likes as well as 306 comments, with many saying they applauded her for taking a strong stand.

One person said: "Thanks for using your influence to get this important message across."

While another added: "Thanks for bringing it to everyone's attention in such a public way! I've personally been on the receiving end of the abuse this week.

"It's totally unnecessary and Australia is so much better than that."

A third wrote: "Beautifully put! Healthcare workers and educators are keeping this country going at the moment and they deserve respect and every thanks for it."

Since Hockley's message, there have been a raft of strict new measures introduced by the government as it attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced clubs, pubs, sporting venues, churches gyms would be closing in a bid to get people to adhere to social distancing.

At this stage, restaurants and cafes are able to remain open, but they can only serve customers takeaway food and beverages.

Schools will also remain open.

In a press conference yesterday, Mr Morrison said there was no reason for Australians not to be following guideline as outlined by the government.

"Coronavirus is not a secret. Everybody knows. It is wall-to-wall on every coverage, and every conversation happening around the country today.

"There is no excuse to say you do not know. You have to keep your healthy distance between each other. If Australians cannot do that, if they can't do that on a broader scale, they are denying the government and authorities the most important weapon we have to save lives and to save livelihoods."

Originally published as Fans praise Bachelor star's virus message