Fans go wild over UFC star’s bikini snaps

Paige VanZant's fans have gone into meltdown.

UFC superstar Paige VanZant looked an absolute knockout as she posed in a saucy photoshoot for Sports Illustrated magazine.

The 25-year-old American has treated her fans to a snap of her wearing a swimsuit from the beach of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

VanZant returned to the ring for the first time in a year last month and bounced back from two defeats to beat Rachael Ostovich.

Now she can afford to relax and she certainly appeared to be making the most of it as she kept her 2.4 million Instagram followers entertained.

Showing off her figure, VanZant is obviously a natural in front of the camera as she posed in a coloured swimsuit.

Her followers were predictably happy with one writing: "Pure badass and beautiful."

Another added: "You're killing it Paige."

It is not the first time she has featured on the front cover and was the first UFC fighter since Ronda Rousey in 2016 to be featured in the annual Swimsuit Issue.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, she revealed how she wanted to be beautiful and badass at the same time.

"I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be a part of their magazine," she said.

"I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a badass at the same time. Well, now it's my moment to shine.

"This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don't have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that's what surrounds you. I'm not scared any more to show how girly I am.

"To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' magazine could not be more of a dream come true."

VanZant is married to fellow fighter Austin Vanderford, who showed romance isn't dead with a post on Instagram.

He wrote '@paigevanzant Love you' while showing off Valentine's Day decorations around their house.

Other females to pose for SI include America's World Cup star Alex Morgan and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

