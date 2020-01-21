Menu
News

Family loses everything in house fire days before school starts

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
21st Jan 2020 11:22 AM
FIRE investigators arrived on scene at a property at Goodna this morning after a family home burnt down last night.

Emergency services received the call at 8:30pm and arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out after power had been restored to the area following yesterday afternoon’s storm.

The residents managed to escape from the building and fire crews worked to contain the blaze, which flared up again shortly after.

Neighbours said three children and their father lived at the Howard St address.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze will continue as police and fire investigators conduct further enquiries in the area.

