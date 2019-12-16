Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ecco Ripley residents Jess, Matt and Ailish Reilly took part in the tree planting ceremony to mark the 10 year celebration of developer Sekisui House.
Ecco Ripley residents Jess, Matt and Ailish Reilly took part in the tree planting ceremony to mark the 10 year celebration of developer Sekisui House.
News

Families cement their roots to mark developer’s milestone

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
16th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILIES from Ecco Ripley have cemented their roots to the region by taking part in a tree planting ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary celebration of developer Sekisui House Australia.

The trees were planted in the new Hilltop Park, with 10 families taking part in the ceremony.

Each family also had a plaque with their name placed with their tree.

Sekisui House senior development manager, Taku Hashimoto, said to company was "passionate about fostering a community that lasts for generations to come".

"This involves embracing our connection to the natural environment, and with more than 10

hectares of parkland right on the doorstep of Ecco Ripley, we thought what better place to

connect with nature than at the soon-to-be-launched Hilltop Park," he said.

"We have already planted close to 500,000 trees, plants and ground coverings in Ecco

Ripley to date, and our green community will continue to thrive as time goes on.

The families also planted a Queensland Brush Box, a native tree to help promote

koala habitat.

The family trees and plaque will mark the finishing touches for Hilltop Park before it is

officially opened to the community in February next year.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...