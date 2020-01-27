Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Fake, racist coronavirus alert targets Brisbane suburbs

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Jan 2020 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

IMPOSTORS have issued a fake, racist coronavirus alert claiming to represent a Government department and urging Brisbane residents to avoid certain suburbs.

The fraudulent media release claims that Queensland Department of health had issued a "level 3 health warning for coronavirus".

"QLD … advises against nonessential travel to Wuhan, China, Sunnybank, Sunnybank Hill, Runcorn, Eight Mile Plains," the alert reads.

It also urges Queenslanders to avoid "all populated areas with Chinese nationals of ratio of 1 to 3 non-Chinese Australians".

The fake Queensland Health notice warns Queenslanders of Coronavirus contamination. Image: supplied.
The fake Queensland Health notice warns Queenslanders of Coronavirus contamination. Image: supplied.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the Department of Health was preparing a statement to address the spurious announcement and clarify the Government's stance on the virus.

The highly-infectious, fatal disease, Coronavirus is at the centre global concern killing 80 in China.

Fifth coronavirus case hits Australia

Coronavirus kills 80 as Aussie kids still stranded in China

Five cases are currently confirmed in Australia, almost 3000 people are confirmed to have the virus in China.


Queensland's leading scientists are currently researching a vaccine for the epidemic virus.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks fake alerts queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A spectacular display of Filipino culture and heritage

        premium_icon A spectacular display of Filipino culture and heritage

        News Enjoy an evening of traditional Filipino song and dance without jumping on a plane

        Coronavirus: Fatal outbreak spreads globally over weekend

        Coronavirus: Fatal outbreak spreads globally over weekend

        Health Confirmed cases has risen to nearly 2000, death toll to 56.

        Ipswich volunteer honoured by OAM

        premium_icon Ipswich volunteer honoured by OAM

        News Ipswich volunteer to be an honoured with an OAM.

        Volunteer firefighter named as Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Volunteer firefighter named as Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year

        News A passionate community volunteer of the Rural Fire Service and SES has been...