Crime

Fake dentist guilty of at-home treatments

by Dominica Sanda
29th Jan 2020 3:35 PM

A BRAZILIAN national who pretended to be a dentist and carried out treatments in a makeshift clinic in his Sydney home has been found guilty and fined.

Eduardo Soares Penques did not appear in Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday when he was fined $16,500 and convicted for claiming to be a registered health practitioner and carrying out a restricted dental act.

Penques, 37, was also ordered to pay $3173 in professional costs to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

AHPRA on Wednesday said Penques carried out restricted dental acts on two patients including a tooth filling and an extraction. He also gave anaesthetic medications in a makeshift Surry Hills dental clinic in May and June 2019.

Penques, who has never been registered as a dentist in Australia, falsely claimed to be a dentist to one of the patients, AHPRA said in a statement.

"Patients put their trust in properly qualified and registered practitioners, and it is a gross violation of that trust when someone falsely claims to be registered," AHPRA chief executive Martin Fletcher said in a statement.

crime dentist editors picks home treatment

