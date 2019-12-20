Fairy shack brings back magic in new location

Fairy Shack owner Jill Severinsen has moved to a new location on Grange Road.

ONE step into The Fairy Shack at Eastern Heights and customers enter an enchanted wonderland filled with all a little girl could dream of.

The store suffered after a wild storm caused severe damage to its roof, which was later discovered to be filled with asbestos.

Two months later and the shack is back in a new location on Grange Rd.

“We knew that the longer we were closed, the more people would forget so we wanted to get open as fast as we could,” store owner Jill Severinsen said.

“This particular premises had been occupied as a bakery for about 50 years and it just so happened that when we needed somewhere, they were moving, so we could pick up pace in here.”

It’s not just for little girls, the shop has a range of products for everyone, stocked with all things fairies, mermaids, unicorns, dragons and supplies to build your very own fairy garden.

“We have our children’s line of gift things and we have our costumes and accessories, wings and wands, halos and hair garlands.”

The shop just celebrated its one-year anniversary after opening its doors last November.

“After 30 years in the community sector and three redundancies in five years, it was enough to send anyone off with the fairies,” Ms Severinsen said.

“We want to be the best little fairy shop in Australia and I reckon we could do it.”