News

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

by
7th May 2020 6:08 AM

AN UNDERGROUND explosion at Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine near Moranbah has sent shockwaves through an industry reeling from the deaths of seven men in the mines and quarry industry in 18 months.

Five workers suffered signficant burns in the incident about 3.15pm on May 6. All five were flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a large-scale medivac operation from Moranbah Hospital.

The State Government has vowed a thorough probe into the disaster in a quest for answers.

It is the latest in a tragic number of incidents to rock the industry.

