Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

Aisling Brennan
24th Feb 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has been sentenced after he was caught filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, pleaded guilty last month for using a recording device in court premises in November after he was seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Blazley to a 15-month community corrections order, where he will need to perform 50 hours of community service work.

More Stories

Show More
court crime lismore local court northern rivers crime obstruction of justice richmond police district snapchat social media
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The happiest places in Australia and QLD revealed

        The happiest places in Australia and QLD revealed

        Property A new study has found the key to happiness, and the good news is it’s part of a housing boom that could be contagious.

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        premium_icon ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        Crime Man has been jailed for a shocking assault on his girlfriend