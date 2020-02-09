Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of debauchery at Tin Can Bay. Photo: Shane Zahner
The scene of debauchery at Tin Can Bay. Photo: Shane Zahner
News

Eyebrows raised in Tin Can as locals engage in ‘orgy’

Donna Jones
, donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au
9th Feb 2020 9:33 AM | Updated: 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE term 'horny toad' got a whole new meaning last week in Tin Can Bay.

Locals believe the sudden wet spell after such a pro-longed period of dry has flushed cane toads out into the open and they are huge, and randy it seems.

Swimmers at the Tin Can Bay Pool Friday said there were hundreds, if not thousands of huge toads in Les Lee Park all "having a massive toad orgy".

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said she thought there were millions of toads carpeting the ground "like a blanket".

What appears to be toad-spawn after a huge orgy on the foreshore at Tin Can Bay early Friday morning.Photo - Shane Zahner
What appears to be toad-spawn after a huge orgy on the foreshore at Tin Can Bay early Friday morning.Photo - Shane Zahner

 

Another local Tanya Theilemann said she'd "never seen so many toads in one spot before in my life".

Another resident said he thought they were rocks until they moved.

"That's the most I've seen in one hit. And they were huge," he said.

And by huge, he estimated some would be as big as 10cm across and all were swingers, apparently.

"The girls all had about three or four boyfriends each. It was toads jumping on toads," he said.

All that remained of the orgy that took place early Friday morning by the afternoon were a couple of fatalities...Photo - Shane Zahner
All that remained of the orgy that took place early Friday morning by the afternoon were a couple of fatalities...Photo - Shane Zahner

On the other side of town another resident Sarsha Liversley said she didn't see them but she could hear them in the drain and vacant lot opposite IGA.

"I heard them. It sounded like there were millions," Ms Liversley.

"I heard them all night and you'll hear them everytime it rains.

"When it's raining you can really hear them go off.

"It was deafening yesterday (Thursday)," she said.

cane toads gross horny toad offbeat news sex orgy tin can bay news weird
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Lifeline store offers better op shop experience

        premium_icon New Lifeline store offers better op shop experience

        News The new store is 100sq m larger and features 23 racks full of clothing

        Flood chaos as roads cut and multiple rescues across SE Qld

        premium_icon Flood chaos as roads cut and multiple rescues across SE Qld

        Weather Flash flooding and thunderstorms hit Queensland.

        Time’s up for residents on copper

        premium_icon Time’s up for residents on copper

        News Here’s a list of the suburbs in Ipswich at risk of phone and internet disconnection...

        Growing shopping hub welcomes new medical clinic

        premium_icon Growing shopping hub welcomes new medical clinic

        News Radiology company opens new clinic in fast growing suburb