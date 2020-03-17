Menu
Ipswich Bus
Ipswich Bus
News

Extra cleaning for public transport

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
17th Mar 2020 11:12 AM
Cleaning across all South East Queensland public transport will be ramped up in a bid to further minimise the risk of coronavirus.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey today instructed TransLink to work with operators to sanitise buses, trains, trams and ferries more frequently.

Queensland Rail will boost dedicated cleaning staff, ramping up regular cleaning measures and beginning a new disinfecting process on SEQ commuter trains from tomorrow.

“Public transport is an essential service and it’s critical we ensure people continue to have confidence when travelling on buses, trains, trams and ferries,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’re also encouraging operators and their staff to continue taking practical health and safety measures such as using hand sanitiser and gloves when handling cash.”

Mr Bailey said the cost of increased cleaning would be met by the Palaszczuk Government.

“As of right now, all public transport will continue to operate normally, however our business continuity planning includes reducing services if required in response to advice from health experts and authorities,” he said.

Mr Bailey urged commuters to continue practising proper personal hygiene as advised by Queensland Health when catching public transport.

“Experts advise that catching public transport is safe if we all follow some simple steps,” he said.

“Always remember to wash your hands thoroughly, avoid contact with anyone who has symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, and stay at home if you are unwell.”

