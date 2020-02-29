Menu
MISSING: Barbara Marincic, 83, was last seen at a rural property on Tolchers Road at Yalboroo, northwest of Calen around 8.15am yesterday morning and has not been since. Picture: QPS.
News

Extensive land, air search ongoing for missing woman

Heidi Petith
29th Feb 2020 3:19 PM

POLICE have expanded the search area for missing 83-year-old woman Barbara Marincic, reported missing from a rural property on Friday.

Ms Marincic went missing about 8.15am yesterday from a property on Tolchers Road in Yalboroo, northwest of Calen, and she has not been since.

Mackay Police District Inspector Ian Haughton said the search area, which had focused on the three to five kilometres surrounding her last known location, has now been widened.

Helicopters were deployed Friday and again Saturday morning.

Search teams also included SES personnel and patrols on horses, motorbikes and ATVs.

Insp Haughton said Saturday's cloud cover was easing heat conditions but with no signs of Ms Marincic's whereabouts, they were urgently calling on members of the public with any information to phone police.

"Obviously the family are distressed," Insp Haughton said.

Police have also asked anyone travelling on the Bruce Highway at Yalboroo to be on the lookout for Ms Marincic and anyone living in the area to search their properties, sheds and vacant houses.

Ms Marincic has a medical condition and may appear disoriented and may not be able to find her way home.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with small, coloured flowers and possibly wearing a straw hat.

Police Link on 131 444 or ring triple-0.

