Explained: Status of four major CQ mines

EXPLAINED: The status of four major mine projects. Picture: iStock

AS ONE Central Queensland mega mine forges ahead, several others promised to deliver thousands of jobs remain in limbo.

Pembroke's Olive Downs Mine, set to create more than 1000 jobs, received its environmental approvals last week.

This puts construction of the 25,000-hectare Dysart mine on track to start later this year.

But plans for another nearby Dysart mine, proposed to extract up to seven million tonnes of metallurgical coal a year for 25 to 30 years, remain on hold.

BHP Coal, Mitsubishi Development is considering the development of the Saraji East underground coal mine, expected to deliver 500 jobs.

The mine is understood to be an option for BHP at this stage, with a decision yet to be made on whether to pursue it.

MINING PROJECT: A map of the Olive Downs coal mine.

Another two mines in the region are facing more setbacks as the state's economy struggles through the coronavirus crisis.

A Clive Palmer-controlled company, Waratah Coal's application to build a huge mine in the Galilee Basin has received 62 objections after the submission deadline was delayed.

While the Galilee Coal project - formerly known as China First - is understood to be four times the size of Adani's Carmichael mine.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokeswoman said it received 35 objections to the mining lease and 27 objections to the environmental authority, with one objection withdrawn.

All objections have been referred to Queensland's Land Court for hearing.

Last week, Youth Verdict, a youth legal advocacy group, notified the Land Court of its challenge to the project.

Machinery on an Australian mine site.

Meanwhile, mining giant Whitehaven Coal has told shareholders that studies were continuing for its three major developments, including the $1 billion Winchester South metallurgical coal project.

In its March quarter production report, the company indicated its concern for growth during the current economic conditions.

"Whitehaven does not expect to consider making a final investment decision in relation to these projects in 2020," the company said.

However, Winchester South was moving through the Queensland Government's development process and studies to support drafting of the environmental impact statement had progressed.