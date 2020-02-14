Experienced educator’s plans after taking over at St Eddie’s

FROM the moment he stepped onto the grounds of St Edmund's College, Ray Celegato knew he had found his place.

He has now taken on the role of acting principal for the 2020 school year after Diarmuid O'Riordan took a position as a regional director for Edmund Rice Education Australia.

Mr O'Riordan started as principal in the 2017 school year.

Mr Celegato has served as deputy principal at Eddie's for the past five years after arriving from St Patrick's College in Shorncliffe.

"This year is about the new external assessment and making sure our kids get the best possible opportunities and the most success in that new system," he said.

"We've got a new inclusive education policy that we're wanting to bed down.

"I'm the principal for 2020 so it would be difficult for me to make wholesale changes. There are already things in the pipeline we are implementing and the focus is making sure that what's happening happens to the absolutely top level."

Mr Celegato has 35 years experience as an educator but said it was at Eddie's where he felt he belongs.

There are about 1050 boys enrolled at the Catholic secondary school.

"When I first came here, I'd known a little bit about Ipswich because my father used to do a lot of work here," he said.

"It didn't sink in how special this community was, particularly St Edmund's, until you've spent some time here.

"Sometimes you work in schools and you're never sure. I set foot here and pretty well knew this was my spot. I've loved the school from the second I set foot here.

"One of the things the kids will probably get really sick of me banging on about is the concept of team and the fact that we are a team; the staff, the students and the parents."

He said he is eager to carry on in the role for years to come and the position is likely to be advertised later in the year.

"I would love to remain principal," he said.