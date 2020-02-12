Exhibition to take travellers on journey across the world

A new exhibition called How Cities Work will open at The Workshops Rail Museum on February 29 and run until August 30, 2020.

CHILDREN and adults alike will have the opportunity to explore skyscrapers and underground networks from across the globe without using a passport at a new exhibition coming to the Workshops Rail Museum.

Showcasing everything from the city’s green spaces, to the secret underground world of sewers, the How Cities Work exhibition will open on Saturday, February 29.

Visitors will enter an immersive cityscape full of tactile and sensory activities, peek inside buildings, duck underground, and see and hear the city come to life with playful animations, without leaving the museum.

There will also be a towering two metre-high cityscape, perfect for Godzilla impersonators and happy-snappers, and the opportunity to pop on a hard hat and design your own city skyline.

Queensland Museum chief executive officer, Dr Jim Thompson, said the exhibition is a great way for young and old to understand how our cities work, from our public transport to urban planning.

“From the hustle and bustle of the big city to the animated displays, there is something for everyone to enjoy at How Cities Work,” Dr Thompson said.

“It’s also a great chance for kids to get into construction mode and build their own city. We may even discover a budding architect, builder or engineer along the way.”

This exhibition has been developed by Sydney Living Museums with illustrator and city fanatic James Gulliver Hancock, and adapted from the best-selling book How Cities Work from Lonely Planet Kids.

Mr Gulliver Hancock’s playful obsession with drawing has led him around the world to capture buildings in New York and London and closer to home in Sydney and Melbourne. His illustrations and books have delighted children far and wide.

The exhibition comes from the Museum of Sydney and The Workshops Rail Museum is the first venue outside of Sydney to feature it.

How Cities Work will be at The Workshops Rail Museum from Saturday, January 29 to August 30, 2020.

Visit www.theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au/ for more information.