Maryborough Correctional Centre – The high security unit.
News

EXCLUSIVE: Inmate stabbed at Maryborough prison

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
14th Apr 2020 9:36 AM
A MARYBOROUGH inmate is in hospital under guard following an alleged stabbing at the city's prison.

The Chronicle understands the inmate was allegedly stabbed and thrown down the stairs in a residential section of the Maryborough Correctional Centre on Saturday.

A member of the community, who contacted the Chronicle and asked to remain anonymous, said the victim was stabbed multiple times and "was in a bad way."

The community member said the facility was placed under lockdown immediately after the attack.

It is unknown at this stage what the attacker used to stab the victim and how they managed to be in possession of the weapon.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed there was an attack at the prison.

"QCS can confirm a prisoner has been transported to hospital following an assault on April 11 at Maryborough Correctional Centre," the spokesman said.

"The prisoner remains under guard at hospital," he said.

The spokesman did not specifically respond to questions about the nature of the alleged attack, the weapon used or the circumstances leading up to the assault.

He said the incident would be handed over to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

According to official statistics on the QCS website, there were 2.8 serious prisoner on prisoner assaults per 100 inmates in Queensland in 2018-2019.

Some 9.2 prisoner on prisoner assaults per 100 inmates were recorded as not being serious during the same period under review in the state's correctional centres.

More Stories

