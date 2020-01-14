‘Excellent’ driving history tarnished on first day of year

REGRET: Raymond Raddatz apologised in court for drink-driving and said it was a "poor decision".

TWENTY-ONE years of “excellent driving” were tarnished in a single evening for a Gatton man after he misjudged his condition to drive.

Raymond Raddatz was pulled over on William St, Gatton, driving at 12.30am on New Year’s Day.

While conducting patrols, Laidley police pulled Raddatz over for a random breath test and found he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.111 – landing him in the middle drink-driving bracket.

In Gatton Magistrates Court, Raddatz pleaded guilty and apologised for his actions.

“I made a poor decision after drinking,” Raddatz said.

“I’m just thankful my stupid actions didn’t hurt or interfere with anyone.”

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Raddatz his driving history was excellent.

“You had two fines back in 2004 and that’s it – it’s a very good traffic history,” Ms Ryan said.

Raddatz was fined $650, disqualified from driving for four months and no conviction was recorded.