Former Chief of the Defence Force Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin at the National Press Club Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Environment

Ex-defence chief to head bushfire royal commission

by Clare Armstrong and Ellen Whinnett
4th Feb 2020 12:26 PM
A FORMER Defence chief is Prime Minister Scott Morrison's pick to head up a Royal Commission into the horror summer of bushfires.

Australia's devastating bushfire season was front and centre of federal parliament today, the first sitting day of the year, where both houses dedicated the entire day to the tragedy which has claimed more than 30 lives.

 

Former Chief of the Defence Force Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin. Picture Kym Smith
Mr Morrison confirmed he will establish a Royal Commission into the 2019/20 bushfire crisis to be led by former Chief of the Defence Force, Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin AC.

He told parliament he had written to the premiers and chief ministers seeking feedback on draft terms of reference for the royal commission.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an Ecumenical Mass for the start of the parliamentary year at Presbyterian Church of St. Andrew in Canberra today. Picture: AAP
More to come

bushfire bushfire royal commission mark binskin royal commission

