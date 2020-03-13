Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former Adelaide Crows staff member who pleaded guilty to grooming children for sex while employed at the club could change his plea, a court has heard.
A former Adelaide Crows staff member who pleaded guilty to grooming children for sex while employed at the club could change his plea, a court has heard.
Crime

Ex-footy employee could change grooming child guilty plea

by Simeon Thomas-Wilson
13th Mar 2020 5:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A former Adelaide Crows staff member who pleaded guilty to grooming children for sex while employed at the club could change his plea, a court has heard.

Justin Kremmer, 30, of Como in Western Australia appeared in the District Court on Friday.

In a magistrates court hearing in January Kremmer pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity.

The offences happened at Glenelg East in December 2018 and February 2019 - when Kremmer was working for the Crows in their membership department.

But in the District Court on Friday, Kremmer's lawyer Craig Caldicott indicated his client could change his plea.

"There appears to be some materials which may render his plea as inconsistent," Caldicott told the court.

After Kremmer first fronted court the Crows said his employment was terminated in March last year upon the club learning police had laid charges.

Kremmer will next appear in court on May 15.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

child grooming justin kremmer

Just In

    Just In

      Royal Easter Show cancelled

      Royal Easter Show cancelled
      • 13th Mar 2020 4:18 PM

      Top Stories

        1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        premium_icon 1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has warned as the number of cases jumped by the biggest margin to date overnight, bringing total to 35

        State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        premium_icon State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        Council News Member for Ipswich asks residents to remain calm

        Three injured in accident

        premium_icon Three injured in accident

        News Vehicle and pedestrians involved in incident in Eastern Heights

        IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court