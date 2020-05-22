Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
News

Russian space junk's 'epic' light show over Australia

by Rohan Smith
22nd May 2020 9:11 PM

Amateur video footage from across Victoria was splashed across social media on Friday night showing what many assumed was a meteor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But experts have weighed in and it appears the light - which lasted more than 20 seconds - was from Russian space junk re-entering the atmosphere.

The Astronomical Society of Victoria said the object was the third stage of a rocket used to launch a Russian satellite.

Jonti Hunter, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Southern Queensland, told the ABC the object was identifiable as space junk because of its slow speed.

"The slow speed, about 6 kilometres per second, is a very telltale sign that it is space junk," he said.

 

Star-gazers reported seeing the object pass through the atmosphere across parts of central Victoria and as far south as Tasmania.

Originally published as 'Epic' meteor actually Russian 'junk'

More Stories

Show More
editors picks meteor rockets satellite space junk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Final call for Pet Parade entries

        premium_icon Final call for Pet Parade entries

        News Even though the Ipswich Show didn’t take place this year, it hasn’t stopped the popular Pets Parade, and this is your last chance to get your pet entered.

        Ipswich’s 50 most influential people

        premium_icon Ipswich’s 50 most influential people

        News We're listing Ipswich's most influential people

        Three killed in horror crash near Chinchilla

        premium_icon Three killed in horror crash near Chinchilla

        News TRAGEDY: Sadly three people have lost their lives after a horrific crash near...

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.