Enrolments at new $120 school precinct set to soar

Ella-Rose Beckhouse, 6, will be going into Year 1 at Ripley Valley State School. She is pictured with mum Danielle Nolan. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Ella-Rose Beckhouse, 6, will be going into Year 1 at Ripley Valley State School. She is pictured with mum Danielle Nolan. Picture: Cordell Richardson

TWO new schools in one of Ipswich's boom suburbs will welcome students for the first time today, with enrolment numbers expected to soar in the next couple of years.

Classes will begin at the $50 million Ripley Valley State School and the $70 million Ripley Valley State Secondary College this morning.

Ripley Valley State School principal Naomi Meerwald said she was excited to lead the school from its first day.

The 286 students enrolled exceeded expectations.

"The prediction was that we would double in the first 12 months," she said.

"But that's when our numbers were expected to be a little bit lower to start with.

"We've planned it for full build which is 1200 students.

"We should grow naturally with it and it be a matter of bringing on our new families and our new teachers or staff on board into the culture that we create."

The school will employ 44 staff, including 21 teachers.

All classrooms in the primary school are airconditioned.

Ms Meerwald, who was previously principal of Ipswich East State School, said her initial focus will be on culture, community and the curriculum.

"They're the three pillars of the three deliverables that I'm having the school focus on in the first 12 months in particular," she said.

"If we get the culture right that will add and support the curriculum development.

"There will be things that aren't as developed as in a school that's 150 or 200 years old and that's part of the fun of the journey is being able to create all of that with the community and staff."

Danielle Nolan's six-year-old daughter Ella-Rose Beckhouse will begin her first day of Year 1 today.

Ms Nolan said the new schools weren't the reason why she moved to South Ripley two years ago but it had justified the shift.

"You know (other) families are in the area," she said.

She was nervous about her first child entering school but said support from school staff had eased her worries.

Ms Nolan wants Ella-Rose and her four-year-old brother Oliver to finish their schooling at their local high school.

"She'll be the one of the first ones in and hopefully out as well," she said.

"Seeing her finish all the way through with her friends would be surreal.

"I'm a little nervous but after speaking with the inclusion officer, I feel a little bit more calm.

"She's made it very easy just to feel at peace, and that (Ella-Rose) is going to be OK."

Ripley Valley State Secondary College will welcome Year 7 and 8 students with 132 students enrolled.

Principal Brendan Krueger said all general learning areas are airconditioned and the specialist classrooms that aren't will be done at a later stage.

"I'm just really excited to having a first day at the school," he said.

"It's fantastic to be part of a very proactive community which is looking for ways to enhance education and school-community partnerships across business, industry and the local community."