Emissions pressure prompts energy plans

Dr Schott told Nine newspapers the increase of renewables into the grid has put pressure on its security and reliability, with more hydroelectricity, battery storage and gas needed. DAVE HUNT

FUTURE plans for Australia's energy sector are being mapped out by the federal government, as pressure continues to mount for a more ambitious emissions reduction goal.

The Morrison government is set to release a draft technology roadmap later this year, The Australian reported on Tuesday.

The roadmap lays out an investment blueprint and includes more than 100 new technologies and hopes for at least 50 per cent of energy sources to be renewable by 2030.

It comes as Energy Security Board chairwoman Kerry Schott has called for national leadership to co-ordinate the sector, with electricity supply otherwise at risk.

"It's that co-ordination link that not having a national policy makes it very difficult to manage," she said.

"Some individual projects are helping - like Snowy 2.0 and transmission investments - but a co-ordinated policy is required."

A policy that links reducing emissions to reliability, such as the government's previous National Energy Guarantee, would be a good option, she added.

The unprecedented bushfires ravaging Australia have increased pressure on the government's emissions reduction goals and approach to climate change.

A handful of backbenchers dispute climate change, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tweaked his comments on the matter to emphasise the coalition's understanding of the science.

Meanwhile, Lumo Energy and Red Energy - Snowy Hydro's retailers - have announced they would give $200 credit to customers who are volunteer firefighters.

Customers who have been affected by the fires will have $200 taken off their bills, while those who have lost their homes will have their bills wiped.