Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There's a serious accident on Bucca Rd, 12km west of the Pacific Highway.
There's a serious accident on Bucca Rd, 12km west of the Pacific Highway. Matt Deans
Breaking

Man dies at the scene of single vehicle crash

Matt Deans
by
23rd Feb 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 6:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A MAN has died after a single vehicle crash north-west of Coffs Harbour. 

Emergency services were called to Bucca Road, near Hallgaths Road, Bucca, following reports a car had hit a tree on Sunday about 9.45am.

A 52-year-old man was removed from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Inquiries are continuing by officers from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command and would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Bucca Rd is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a tree this morning.
Bucca Rd is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a tree this morning.

EARLIER: BUCCA Rd is closed with emergency services on the scene of a serious crash, north-west of Coffs Harbour. 

The accident happened just before 10am. 

It's understood a vehicle has left the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

Police have closed the road in both directions. 

bucca rd coffs coast coffs harbour crash fatality nana glen
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business brings tasty flavours to Ipswich

        premium_icon New business brings tasty flavours to Ipswich

        News Another new business has opened its doors in our region.

        How Crime Stoppers is still helping solve crimes

        premium_icon How Crime Stoppers is still helping solve crimes

        News Last month the service received 3900 phone calls.

        Teen killed on scooter ‘sweetest, most loving boy’

        premium_icon Teen killed on scooter ‘sweetest, most loving boy’

        News His death has left his family and his tight-knit community reeling

        Meet One Nation’s candidate for Bundamba by-election

        premium_icon Meet One Nation’s candidate for Bundamba by-election

        News The candidate described her tilt as a chance to send the major parties a clear...