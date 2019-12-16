Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An 84-year-old woman was tending to her dead husband’s grave when she was threatened and robbed.
An 84-year-old woman was tending to her dead husband’s grave when she was threatened and robbed.
Crime

Elderly woman robbed at dead husband’s grave

by Chad Van Estrop and OIivia Shying
16th Dec 2019 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have made an impassioned plea for a Good Samaritan who came to an elderly woman's aid to come forward.

Geelong Criminal Investigation Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Guthrie said police were desperately trying to track down the woman who witnessed a heartless graveside robbery at East Geelong Cemetery around 11.30am on Monday.

He said an 84-year-old woman was tending to her dead husband's grave when she was approached by a teenage boy.

Armed with a stick, the boy demanded the woman hand over a cash.

Sen-Sergeant Guthrie said the witness - a woman - quickly intervened and assisted the elderly victim.

"When the young male has seen this lady who intervened he has run away," Sen-Sergeant Guthrie said.

"We are hoping she can come forward and assist police."

Sen-Sergeant Guthrie said the elderly woman was not injured during the attack but was clearly shaken.

"What sort of world have we come to when a woman can't even grieve at her deceased husband's grave," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Geelong CIU on 5225 3100.

armed robbery crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...