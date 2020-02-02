Menu
Elderly couple wake to bullet hole inside home

2nd Feb 2020 1:36 PM
DETECTIVES are appealing for public assistance after a firearm was discharged, with a bullet striking a house.

Between 10pm Friday and 6am Saturday, a single shot from what appears to be a small calibre firearm struck the front door of a Chubb Street home in One Mile, travelling through the house before striking a wall.

The two elderly residents were home at the time and unaware of the incident until they observed a hole in their front door on Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who lives on Chubb Street or the nearby vicinity who heard a firearm discharge or witnessed the incident to contact them.

Detectives are also appealing for anyone in the local area who noticed anything out of the ordinary or suspicious, such as vehicles or people loitering in the area to contact them.

Anyone with any information which can assist with this investigation can contact police on the below details.

