Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Eight die in citizenship protests

by Ashok Sharma
20th Dec 2019 6:20 PM

Police have banned public gatherings in parts of New Delhi and other cities for a third day and cut internet services to try to stop protests that have left eight people dead and more than 1200 detained.

The protests have targeted a new citizenship law opponents say threatens the secular nature of Indian democracy in favour of a Hindu state.

More demonstrations are planned around India, with opposition to the legislation quickly expanding from predominantly Muslim universities and communities to a much wider section of the Indian public.

While some see the law as a slight against Muslims, others including Hindu conservatives in Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party fear it will encourage immigration to India, where public services for its 1.3 billion people are already highly strained.

"In effect, some of the BJP's own rank and file, the very people the party has sought to help, have come out against the law," said Michael Kugelmanof the Asia Program at the US-based Wilson Center.

Kugelman said the government's failure to respond to the protests, except to accuse political opponents of orchestrating them, is "likely to galvanise the protesters even more".

A law banning the assembly of more than four people was again imposed on Friday in parts of the Indian capital as well as in several cities in northeastern Assam state and the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where a motorised rickshaw driver was killed during a protest in the capital Lucknow.

A total of eight deaths have been reported so far, including five in Assam and two in southern Karnataka state.

Authorities erected roadblocks and turned areas around mosques in New Delhi, Lucknow and other Muslim-dominated areas into security fortresses to prevent widespread demonstrations after Friday prayers.

Police temporarily held 1200 protesters in New Delhi alone on Thursday and hundreds of others were detained in other cities after they defied bans on assembly. Most protesters were released later in the day.

citizenship protests deaths india

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        Breaking STAY INFORMED: Kipper Creek (east of Wivenhoe Dam) bushfire as at 12.15pm Fri 20 Dec.

        Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        premium_icon Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        Business They fought the good fight for as long as they could, but the doors will close on...

        Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        premium_icon Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        Offbeat Women prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need...

        30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        premium_icon 30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        Crime From using meth to manage back pain and jumping behind the wheel, to ramping a ute...