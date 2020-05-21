Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Eddie McGuire isn't too happy Collingwood has been snubbed on three occasions. Picture: Footy Classified
Eddie McGuire isn't too happy Collingwood has been snubbed on three occasions. Picture: Footy Classified
AFL

Eddie fumes over AFL ’insult’

by Ben Waterworth
21st May 2020 9:05 AM

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire remains furious over the fact Magpies great and iconic media personality Lou Richards has never gained 'legend' status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

The late great Richards, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 94 and received a state funeral, played 250 games for the Magpies and captained the club to its 1953 premiership. He went on to be one of the game's great commentators and media characters.

Richards was one of the inaugural Hall of Fame inductees in 1996, but was disappointed at not being upgraded to official legend status. He was, instead, given a Lifetime Achievement Award.

It's understood that someone is given 'legend' status due to their achievements as a player or a coach.

The decision caused controversy among the AFL world at the time - and it still hurts McGuire today.

 

The day Lou Richards’ statue was unveiled. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
The day Lou Richards’ statue was unveiled. Picture: Wayne Ludbey

Asked by Footy Classified co-host Caroline Wilson if the AFL Commission and the Hall of Fame committee had "botched" Richards' potential legend status selection, McGuire told Channel 9: "Totally, totally.

"Lou Richards is a legend.

"(They) came up with a new category. Lou hated it, we put a statue out the front (of Collingwood's headquarters)."

Alex Fasolo and Eddie McGuire with Lou Richards on his 90th birthday.
Alex Fasolo and Eddie McGuire with Lou Richards on his 90th birthday.

McGuire then took issue with the lack of Magpies represented in the VFL/AFL Team of the Century, which was released in 1996 as part of the league's centenary celebrations.

Of the 21 players selected in the team, none played a game for the Magpies - a fact that was on McGuire's mind on Wednesday night.

"As far as Collingwood is concerned, we were completely snubbed for the team of the century, which was an insult and we've not forgotten that - and we haven't forgotten Lou Richards either," he said.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODE OF 'THE DEBATE' - BRAD JOHNSON AND NICK DAL SANTO JOIN TOM MORRIS TO NAME THEIR BEST 22 OF THE LAST 50 YEARS

If you're on a mobile, tap here to listen

And in another point he was keen to make, McGuire added (with some tongue in cheek): "I'll tell you what else, the MCG better get a Jock McHale statue up or else we might even pull out of playing there."

McGuire said former superstar Hawthorn goalkicker Jason Dunstall deserved to be the next Hall of Fame 'legend'.

"He has given everything to the game - and even off the field as a commentator, but also resetting Hawthorn as a football club for their dominant era," he said.

"He's done nothing but be a contributor to football."

More Stories

afl australian rules football eddie mcguire lou richards sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Staying connected during COVID-19

        premium_icon Staying connected during COVID-19

        News An initiative is helping keep families connected to those in aged care at a time where space is helping to save lives.

        Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        premium_icon Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        Crime Teens high on ice slam woman into concrete at busy shopping centre

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Music Buds are hard to rival for music, sound and phone talk quality