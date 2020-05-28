Easy autumn recipes to keep your family feeling full

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, Aussies will be moving more with sport back in their lives. Here are some great recipes to keep you feeling fuller for longer, while exercising or watching sport.

Now that sport is back in our lives here's some fully loaded footy snacks to entertain family or friends from start to finish.

WHAT TO COOK

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD DOUGHNUT BALLS

1:55 Prep, 0:10 Cook, Makes 20, Super easy

INGREDIENTS

80ml (1/3 cup) lukewarm milk

2 teaspoons (7g sachet) dried yeast

1/2 teaspoon caster sugar

300g (2 cups) plain flour, plus extra, to dust

1 teaspoon table salt

60g butter, melted, cooled

2 eggs, lightly whisked

20g (1/4 cup) finely grated parmesan

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh continental parsley

Vegetable oil, to deep-fry

FILLING

40g butter

4 large garlic cloves, crushed

125ml (1/2 cup) thickened cream

140g (1 1/2 cups) finely grated cheddar

How good do the heesy garlic bread doughnut balls look.

METHOD

• Combine the milk, yeast and sugar in a jug. Set aside for 5 minutes or until frothy. Combine the flour and salt in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the butter, eggs and milk mixture. Use a wooden spoon to mix until just combined.

• Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 minutes or until the dough is smooth and elastic. Place in a large, lightly oiled bowl. Cover with a damp tea towel and set aside in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.

• Punch down the dough to expel the air and knead for 1-2 minutes or until smooth. Use a rolling pin to roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface until 7mm thick. Use a 6cm round pastry cutter to cut rounds from the dough. Re-roll the dough trimmings and continue cutting to get 20 rounds. Place rounds on a large, lightly floured tray about 3cm apart. Cover lightly with a clean tea towel and set aside for 30 minutes or until risen slightly.

• Meanwhile, to make the filling, melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds or until aromatic. Add the cream and cheese. Stir until melted and combined. Transfer to a bowl to cool to room temperature.

• Combine the parmesan and parsley in a shallow bowl. Pour oil into a large saucepan to come halfway up the side of pan. Place over medium heat and heat until 180C on a cook's thermometer. Working in batches of 4 or 5, cook the dough rounds for 1 minute each side or until puffed and deep golden. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to the bowl with the parsley and cheese and press to coat. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel. Repeat with the remaining dough rounds.

• Spoon the filling into a piping bag fitted with a 7mm plain nozzle. Use a small pointed knife to pierce a hole in the side of a doughnut then pipe the filling into the hole. Repeat with remaining doughnuts. Serve doughnuts warm.

CHEESY MAPLE BACON JAFFLE

0:05 Prep, 0:10 Cook, 1 Serving, Super easy

INGREDIENTS

2 thick slices white bread

30g butter, at room temperature

2 teaspoons wholegrain mustard

60g colby cheese, thinly sliced

2 thin bacon rashers (see note)

Maple syrup, to drizzle

The cheesy maple bacon jaffle is a recipe the whole family can enjoy – and super easy to make.

METHOD

• Spread the bread with butter. Spread 1 buttered slice with mustard and arrange the cheese on top.

• Preheat a jaffle maker. Lightly spray 1 bacon rasher with oil. Place oiled-side down into a hole of the jaffle maker (across the cutting edge in the centre). Place the mustard and cheese topped bread, filling-side up, on the bacon. Top with the remaining bread slice, buttered-side up, then place the remaining bacon rasher on top. Lightly spray the bacon with oil.

• Cook, checking occasionally, for 5-6 minutes or until golden. Drizzle over maple syrup to serve.

PIE MAKER MINI LASAGNE

0:20 Prep, 0:20 Cook, Makes 8, Easy

INGREDIENTS

500g jar bolognese pasta sauce

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

500g pork and veal mince

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves

5-6 fresh lasagne sheets

80ml (1/3 cup) bought bechamel sauce

35g (1/3 cup) pre-grated 3 cheese blend, plus extra, to sprinkle

Pre-grated 3 cheese blend, to sprinkle

Fresh basil leaves, to serve

What the pie maker mini lasagne will turn out looking like.

METHOD

• Heat the oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Add the pork and veal. Cook, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon, for 5 minutes or until browned. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the pasta sauce. Add the remaining pasta sauce and 250ml (1 cup) water to the pan. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the liquid reduces and mixture is thick. Season and stir through the basil. Set aside to cool slightly.

• Meanwhile, use the large end of the pie maker cutter to cut 16 rounds from the lasagne sheets. Use a 6cm cutter to cut 8 rounds from the offcuts (see tip).

• Rinse the pasta rounds under warm water. Ease 4 of the larger pasta rounds into the holes of the pie maker. Place 1 tablespoonful of the pork and veal mixture in each hole. Top with 1 teaspoon bechamel sauce. Place four of the smaller pasta rounds on top then continue layering with another tablespoonful of the pork and veal mixture and 1 teaspoon of the bechamel sauce. Sprinkle each lasagne with 2 teaspoons of the cheese. Top with 4 of the remaining larger rounds of pasta.

• Turn on the pie maker. Close and cook for 5 minutes. Top each lasagne with a little extra cheese and 1 teaspoon of the reserved pasta sauce. Cook for 3 minutes or until golden on top. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to make 8 individual lasagne. Serve scattered with extra basil leaves.

SAUSAGE ROLL POCKETS

0:30 Prep, 0:40 Cook, Makes 27, Easy

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 brown onion, thinly sliced

125g rindless bacon, finely chopped

500g pork mince

25g (1/2 cup) panko breadcrumbs

80ml (1/3 cup) smoky barbecue sauce

1 egg

3 sheets frozen butter puff pastry, just thawed

Tomato sauce, to serve

The sausage roll pockets.

METHOD

• Heat the oil in a frying pan over high heat. Add the onion and reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add the bacon and cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside to cool.

• Add the mince, breadcrumbs and barbecue sauce to the onion mixture. Whisk the egg in a small bowl. Add half of the egg to the mince mixture. Season and stir well to combine.

• Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan forced. Line 2 large trays with baking paper.

• Place 1 pastry sheet on a work surface. Cut into 9 even squares. Rotate the pastry squares around to create diamond shapes. Place 1 1/2 tablespoonfuls of the pork mixture down the middle of each diamond. Fold in the 2 sides and transfer to the prepared trays. Repeat with remaining pastry and mince mixture.

• Add about 2 teaspoons water to the remaining egg and whisk to combine. Brush over the pastry. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden. Serve with tomato sauce.

JAPANESE NOODLE FRITTERS

0:20 Prep, 0:20 Cook, Makes 12, Easy

INGREDIENTS

90g soba noodles

2 carrots, peeled

1 zucchini

80g (1 cup) finely shredded wombok (Chinese cabbage)

3 green shallots, trimmed, thinly sliced

50g (1/3 cup) self-raising flour

3 eggs

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Vegetable oil, to shallow-fry

KEWPIE Mayonnaise, to serve

Hot chilli sauce, to serve

Toasted sesame seeds, to sprinkle

The delicious Japanese noodle fritters.

METHOD

• Cook the soba noodles in a medium saucepan of boiling water for 3 minutes or until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Drain well.

• Use a julienne peeler or sharp knife to thinly shred the carrot and zucchini. Transfer to a bowl. Add the cabbage, shallot and noodles and use your hands to toss to combine. Sprinkle over the flour and toss to coat.

• In a separate bowl whisk together the eggs, soy sauce and sesame oil. Pour over the noodle mixture and toss well to combine.

• Pour enough oil into a non-stick frying pan to come 1cm up the side. Place over medium heat. Drop 1/4 cupfuls of the mixture into the pan. Press with the back of a spatula to flatten. Cook for 2 minutes each side or until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel. Repeat with the remaining mixture.

• Arrange the fritters on a serving platter. Drizzle with mayonnaise and chilli sauce and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Originally published as Easy autumn recipes to keep your family feeling full