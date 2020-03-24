Early voting the way to go

Voting continues as booths stay open in the final week of early polling for the 2020 Ipswich City Council election.

Latest figures show that as of noon today, in Ipswich alone there were 28,606 total early votes recorded.

The total number of early voters in Queensland was more than 650,000.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchlife said that people who were healthy should vote.

“At the moment, you can get go shopping, duck into the chemist, drop the kids off at school, get a haircut and pick up a takeaway meal as long as you take precautions,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“And you can vote. If you can, take advantage of the opportunity to vote early – it will mean fewer people and shorter queues on Saturday.”

An ECQ spokesman on Monday said that there were some major changes at some pre-polling booths in Ipswich.

“After the government changed the rules to say that everyone needs to be observing social distancing, the main area that we had was not big enough to accommodate for everyone so we moved the Ipswich City Council pre-polling to the Ipswich City Council Auditorium at the front of the Humanities Building,” he said.

“Where the Ipswich City Council pre-polling booth was is now where the Bundamba State by-election pre-poll is.

“We have set up chalk lines so that everyone can see where they are supposed to be standing.

“We have also changed the way we deal with how-to-vote cards.

“How-to-vote cards are now on a board for people to look at and they’re no longer being handed out.

“Candidate workers are not on site at the moment as well.”

For more information on where you can vote early or to find out what division you are in visit ecq.qld.gov.au or call 1300 881 665.