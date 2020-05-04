Early morning rollover

A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital after her vehicle rolled over in Dinmore ealy today.

IF you heard sirens early this morning in Dinmore you weren't dreaming.

Paramedics this morning attended the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Brisbane Road at 4:04am.

One female patient was transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary measures.

It was another cool start to the morning, with some areas reporting a low of 3.7 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny for your Labour Day holiday, with a top in Ipswich of 26 degrees.

The weather will remain the same for at least the next seven days, but tomorrow should be the end of the chilly starts, with a low expected on Wednesday of 11 degrees, and it shouldn't drop below that for at least a week.

Temperatures will stay in the high twenties.