Early morning rollover
IF you heard sirens early this morning in Dinmore you weren't dreaming.
Paramedics this morning attended the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Brisbane Road at 4:04am.
One female patient was transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary measures.
It was another cool start to the morning, with some areas reporting a low of 3.7 degrees.
It will be mostly sunny for your Labour Day holiday, with a top in Ipswich of 26 degrees.
The weather will remain the same for at least the next seven days, but tomorrow should be the end of the chilly starts, with a low expected on Wednesday of 11 degrees, and it shouldn't drop below that for at least a week.
Temperatures will stay in the high twenties.