A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital after her vehicle rolled over in Dinmore ealy today.
News

Early morning rollover

Darren Hallesy
by
4th May 2020 7:15 AM
IF you heard sirens early this morning in Dinmore you weren't dreaming. 

Paramedics this morning attended the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Brisbane Road at 4:04am.

One female patient was transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary measures.

It was another cool start to the morning, with some areas reporting a low of 3.7 degrees. 

It will be mostly sunny for your Labour Day holiday, with a top in Ipswich of 26 degrees.

The weather will remain the same for at least the next seven days, but tomorrow should be the end of the chilly starts, with a low expected on Wednesday of 11 degrees, and it shouldn't drop below that for at least a week. 

Temperatures will stay in the high twenties.

