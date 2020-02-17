Dubler eyes off Olympic Games berth

Cedric Dubler celebrates after winning the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

Cedric Dubler celebrates after winning the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

Cedric Dubler added the national decathlon title to his growing list of achievements over the weekend, and was now full steam ahead toward finalising his place on the Australian athletics team bound for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

His coach at UQ Sport, Eric Brown, said Dubler was now nicely placed to compete at his second Olympic Games after making the 2016 team for Rio.

Dubler's training stablemate, Tori West, was also an Olympic prospect after winning the women's heptathlon national title to make it a win-win for Brown and UQ.

Cedric Dubler competes at the World Athletics Championships. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Brown said in unfavourable conditions Dubler, the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, won easily and just needed one more world class performance to confirm his place for Tokyo.

$1 for 28 days: Full digital subscription

"I have no doubt he will make the team,'' Brown said.

The young and the old from Brown's training squad were on display over the weekend, with a host of rookies benefiting from competition in a hot and demanding environment.

Most impressive was St Margaret's Anglican Girls School student Kayla Newberry who was second in the under 16s. Impressively she produced an overall personal best.

Three Mt St Michael's College students, Olivia Hunt (under 18), Emily Keehan (open) and Claudia Legge (under 16), also competed while a newcomer to heptathlon, MMS alumni Brooke Gillmeister, also showed promise. Legge won her javelin event with a record distance.

Another St Margaret's student, Brogan Tomich, a fine cross country runner, did well alongside Cathy Mingin in the opens.

In the men's UQ's Daniel Grey (open category) produced five personal best efforts while Martin Clark was seventh.