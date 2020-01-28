Drunken Gympie man gets naked before trying to bite police

A "GROSSLY intoxicated and aggressive" Gympie region man got naked before trying to fight his son and bite a police officer's hand on New Year's morning.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard police were called to Nathan John Diefenbach's Oakview home at about 1.30am on January 1, finding him being held down by his adult son.

Diefenbach, 41, agreed to calm down upon being let up, but soon "struggled" to remain calm and stripped down until he was naked, needing to be convinced to put his clothes back on.

He then shaped up to his son again in a fighting stance, prompting one officer to try and calm him as the other tried to speak with his mother.

Diefenbach then called his son and the officers "c****", police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court.

The situation only worsened from there, with Diefenbach trying repeatedly to intimidate the officer until he was "standing right in his face".

The officers worked together to try and restrain him when Diefenbach tried to bite one of them on the hand. The court heard the officer was able to move his hand away without any broken skin.

He continued calling the officers "dog c****" and "pigs" as they handcuffed him and put him in the police vehicle.

Deifenbach's lawyer Elizabeth McAulay told the court her client was "very remorseful" about his behaviour, and had arranged counselling to deal with his drinking problem.

The court heard he had consumed a "carton of beer and half a bottle of scotch" before the incident in question.

Diefenbach asked that no conviction be recorded so he could avoid potential complications in travelling to America to visit family, but Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted it was his fourth court appearance for similar offending.

Diefenbach pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a police officer and was fined $600.