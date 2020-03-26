Menu
PICTURE CHANGED TO NOT IDENTIFY THE DRIVER - generic RBT stop
Crime

Drunk driver spits on cop in sickening attack

by Nathan Edwards
26th Mar 2020 1:09 PM
A POLICE officer has been spat on during a roadside breath test in Central Queensland overnight.

The sickening assault comes during growing concern for the health and safety of emergency services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Police allege the man was spotted driving from an Aitkenvale hotel before mounting a kerb on Charters Road.

A drunk driver is accused of spitting on a police officer in Central Queensland overnight.

Police intercepted the vehicle and requested the 42-year old undertake a breath test.

He then became aggressive and spat on one of the responding officers.

The man was arrested and was taken to Townsville Hospital for medical assessment.

He has been charged with one count each of serious assault of a police officer, driving without a licence, driving under the influence of liquor and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

He was refused bail and will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

