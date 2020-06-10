Inside mining town drug busts: Meth, weapons, $90,000 cash

POLICE have shut down a major clandestine drug laboratory and broken up an expansive trafficking syndicate, seizing 1.9 kilograms of methylamphetamine, 4.6 kilograms of marijuana, five firearms, and $90,000 cash.

Moranbah Criminal Investigation Branch officer in charge Daniel Feldman said the Clermont and Moranbah-based syndicate was believed to be connected to other criminal operations in Central Queensland and Brisbane.

Detective Sergeant Feldman said police executed 20 search warrants over 14 days in Clermont, Moranbah, Dysart, Emerald, Capella and Bundaberg.

He said officers arrested 40 people on 209 charges, with six people charged with trafficking dangerous drugs,.

"This was quite a large bust," Sgt Feldman said.

Read more:

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

Moranbah police have seized of 1.972 kilograms of methylamphetamine, 4.676 kilograms of marijuana, five firearms, cash, a stolen motorcycle and a stolen all-terrain buggy in a sweeping drug bust.

Sgt Feldman said the operation was supplying varying quantities of methylamphetamine and marijuana to nearby country towns.

He said the closure of the operation on Saturday was a win for community safety.

"It will mean a decrease in drug and property-related crime for residents," he said.

Moranbah Criminal Investigation Branch detectives, carried out Operation Romeo Cyber with help from Clermont and Moranbah Police, Mackay District Tactical Crime Squad and the Drug Detection Dog Squad.

Read more:

TRUE CRIME: Eight chilling crimes that rocked Mackay

COLD CASE: Plea for answers 'before it is too late'

'He's got a knife: officers killed in the line of duty

Moranbah police have seized 1.972kg of methylamphetamine, 4.676 kilograms of marijuana, five firearms, cash, a stolen motorcycle and a stolen all-terrain buggy in a sweeping drug bust.

A resident tip-off sparked the 10-month operation via Crime Stoppers.

Alongside the drugs and weapons, officers also uncovered a stolen motorcycle and a stolen all-terrain buggy.

The first of the 40 arrested will begin to appear at Moranbah and Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, with the last case to be heard on August 19.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

A 27-year-old Moranbah man will appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, charged with two counts of drug trafficking, 22 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, two counts of unlawful supply of weapons, unlawful possession of weapons, possessing anything used in the commission of crime defined in part two, receiving tainted property and two counts of possessing relevant substances.

A 31-year-old Moranbah woman will appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, charged with drug trafficking, six counts of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of crime defined in part two, possess utensils, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under Drugs Misuse Act and two counts of possessing relevant substances or things.

A 36-year-old Clermont man is due to reappear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, charged with two counts of drug trafficking, 12 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of crime defined in part two, possessing utensils, stealing and contravention of police protection notice.

A 60-year-old Eimeo man will appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, charged with drug trafficking, two counts of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs schedule two drug exceeding schedule three, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act.

A 36-year-old Clermont woman will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with drug trafficking and three counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

A 67-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with drug trafficking.

A 67-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking.

A 25-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with securing storage of weapons - registered owner.

A 23-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on August 19, charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils.

A 19-year-old Clermont woman will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

A 27-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

A 30-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with unlawful possession of weapons category A/B/M and receiving tainted property.

A 24-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

A 37-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils.

A 28-year-old Clermont woman will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with 12 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

A 28-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing anything used in the commission of crime, two counts of possessing utensils and fail to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle.

A 56-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of crime defined and possessing utensils.

A 35-year-old South Bingerra man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with unlawful supply of a rifle.

A 31-year-old Clermont man will appear in Clermont Magistrates Court on July 29, charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils.