GUILTY PLEA: A Grantham man has pleaded guilty to drug driving.
Drug habit lures man after 10 years in clear

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
14th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
“WHAT on earth has occurred – why would somebody turn around and take this stuff again?”

That was the question a Gatton magistrate put to a 62-year-old man appearing in court for a drug charge after 10 years of almost pristine driving.

Grahame Fry appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court to plead guilty to drug driving, after he was drug tested on Gatton-Helidon Road, Grantham.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Fry was pulled over about 9am on December 2.

The court heard the Grantham man worked at the meatworks while caring for his elderly father.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Fry he hadn’t been charged with anything in years.

“Besides the drug drive from last year, it’s been nearly 10 years since you were before a court for drug matters,” Ms Ryan said.

“It will wreck your life, absolutely wreck your life.”

Fry was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.

His conviction was not recorded.

