Driving ‘on wrong side of road’ and ‘ran a red’: Witnesses

The driver of the ute which allegedly killed four children had been drinking at home with his mates when they ­decided about 8pm to go and get cash from a nearby service station, police will allege.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, a builder and the son of a retired NSW police detective, allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of .15 - three times the limit - when he was arrested sitting shirtless in the driver's seat of the blue ute that had just hit the children.

Samuel William Davidson, escorted by police, leaves Westmead hospital. Picture: 7News

Police say it appears Davidson and another friend left their rented home in Green St, Oatlands on Saturday night to get money from a Caltex Service Station less than 2km away and were returning home when the accident ­happened.

Davidson is also alleged to have gone through a red light as he left the service station and then was seen travelling on the wrong side of the road just seconds before he allegedly killed the children.

A female driver has told police she was desperately honking her horn as she saw the vehicle heading towards the children.

She was one of the first on the scene to stop and help the victims.

Others have told police the driver and 24-year-old passenger were seen sticking their fingers out the window of the car at passing motorists and generally acting erratically.

A number of witnesses also said the car was speeding.

Where the car allegedly hit the children, just around the corner from their family home, is at the bottom of a steep descent and sweeping bend just before Oatlands Golf Club.

The street is in a 50km/h zone and police will use 3D mapping to recreate the scene in an attempt to accurately gauge what speed the vehicle was travelling at.

Emergency service workers hold privacy sheets up around the children on Bettington Rd, Oatlands. Picture: Steve Tyson



At Parramatta Local Court magistrate John McIntosh shook his head as he read a lengthy facts sheet presented on Sunday which detailed the 20 charges including four counts of manslaughter laid against him.

Davidson's Mitsubishi Triton had extensive damage to the front section and has been impounded to be examined for any mechanical faults.

Police will also go through the phone records of the accused.

Davidson, originally from the Central Coast, has no criminal record but does have a number of traffic offences including speeding on his record.

He has not provided a statement to police but the passenger is co-operating with the investigation and has given a lengthy statement to officers about the lead-up to the crash.

Police will question him again further in coming days.

A cross hung on the fence by family and friends at the spot of a fatal accident on Bettington Rd, Oatlands on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Tyson

Officers from the crash investigation unit were on Sunday door-knocking residents and businesses for more witnesses and also any possible CCTV footage.

Davidson, who had spent the night at Castle Hill police station before being transferred to a western Sydney corrections centre, did not come from his cell to face the court via video link as most prisoners do.

His legal aid solicitor, Danilo Rajkovic, said he would not be applying for bail.

Magistrate McIntosh formally refused bail and adjourned the matter to April 2 at Parramatta Local Court.

Police have until then to serve their initial brief of evidence to the defence.

Investigators are now waiting on toxicology tests to see if he was allegedly under the influence of any other substances besides alcohol.

The ute allegedly involved in the crash.

Those results are expected this week and could result in further charges.

Davidson and two friends moved into the rented home four months ago.

"They seemed like normal young guys, they introduced themselves and said they would have the odd party but if it got too loud just to tell them,'' a neighbour said.

"It was a typical kind of bachelor house for young guys and we didn't have any trouble with them.''

As news spread of Davidson's arrest his Facebook site was attacked with people posting comments and many people "unfriending" him.

CHARGE SHEET FOR SAMUEL WILLIAM DAVIDSON, 29

■ Four counts of manslaughter

■ Four counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive under influence

■ Four counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous

■ Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive under the influence

■ Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous

■ Two counts of cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle

■ Negligent driving (occasioning death)

■ Negligent driving (occasioning grievous bodily harm)

■ Drive with high range PCA

■ Proceed through red traffic light (not toll booth)