Drivers held at knifepoint in alleged violent crime spree

A VIOLENT crime spree has ended in a Mooloolaba man being arrested for allegedly threatening two drivers at knifepoint.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a man was arrested for armed robbery and dangerous driving offences.

The 31-year-old man Mooloolaba man, Brenton Leslie Harvey, did not appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to face his 10 charges.

His lawyer Rachel Holland said he would not be applying for bail.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said Harvey allegedly threatened a 32-year-old Brisbane man reversing on Mooloolaba Esplanade with a knife just after 2pm yesterday before stealing his vehicle.

"There were some people nearby who tried to intervene and we thank them for their assistance but the (alleged) offender was able to get away, before he crashed into vehicles parked at traffic lights," he said.

Police will allege the man committed further offences in the car, including a fuel drive-off at Peregian Beach and two minor traffic crashes including ramming into the rear of a trailer being towed by a car on Maroochydore Rd about 2.20pm.

About 3.50pm, a driver called triple-0 in relation to the alleged dangerous driving of the stolen car as it travelled south on David Low Way.

Sen-Sgt Edwards alleged that after colliding with a bus 10 minutes later, Harvey then abandoned the vehicle he was driving and confronted an Australia Post contractor and allegedly threatened him with a knife before stealing his van.

"Due to the ongoing road works in the Sunshine Beach area, he did take a route down a dead-end street and the Noosa CIB officers were able to intercept him there and take him into custody," Sen-Sgt Edwards said.

"The police car had trapped the vehicle there to stop the van. He was trying to do a three point turn to get out of that dead end street and at that stage the van tried to force the police vehicle backwards.

"However the CIB officer was able was able to drive it backwards against the retaining wall, where they presented firearms and took him into custody."

Sen-Sgt Edwards said it was extremely lucky no people were injured during the course of the alleged crime spree, especially considering the allegedly erratic manner of driving.

"(Police will allege) that he was under the influence of liquor and the manner of which he was driving, especially the detour area around the Sunshine Beach was extremely dangerous," he said.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said they were fortunate a bus driver that Harvey had allegedly collided with had taken some footage of the incident, and his passengers which involved schoolchildren were not harmed.

The bus driver was only in his first week of the job.

Harvey has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, and two counts each of armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of stealing.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin adjourned the matter to July 31.