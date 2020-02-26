Drivers call for say on troublesome Ipswich interchange

NOT many roads cause as much frustration for Ipswich drivers as the Mt Crosby Interchange.

Last month it was announced that community consultation for upgrades on the troublesome interchange would soon get underway,

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey “the community input will inform the direction of the project and the ultimate design”.

Community advocate Simone Karandrews said the community was growing tired of waiting for change.

“The community are tired of waiting for investment in the region, the political spin, apparent inaction and follow up and validly concerned about safety issues,” he said.

“The 2017 concept plans sought to improve capacity, clear ramps faster and provide a pedestrian and cycling bridge, as roundabouts are problematic for pedestrians.

“DTMR stated a $22 million costing and that this interchange is their highest priority of the $400 million Warrego Hwy upgrades.

“Community sentiment shows that further design improvements are necessary to the published concept plan.”

Some residents in the community had received a letter to inform them they had been randomly selected to take part in a travel survey.

The survey would provide TMR vital information on how and why people travel, what time they’re travelling, the average distance travelled and duration.

The results would help to plan roads, bus and train services, as well as walking and cycling infrastructure.

“My concerns, echoed by others within the community, are that if this is how the QLD Government wish to involve the community – then this fails to be inclusive of all who suffer the impacts of this horrendous traffic corridor,” Ms Karandrews said.

“People wish to be able to participate in collaborative effort to achieve the best possible outcome for safe and efficient traffic movement in this corridor. This would fail the ‘pub test’ of being a truly transparent model of community consultation.”

When contacted by petitioner Sandra Clarke, Mr Madden reportedly told her he had discussed the matter further with TMR.

Mr Madden told Ms Clarke he had held meetings with TMR officers where community consultation for the interchange upgrade was discussed. Mr Madden said he gave them a list of all of the groups he wanted them to consult with, but was yet to receive any further communication and was preparing to go back and check on progress.

The QT contacted Mr Madden but he was unable to respond before deadline.