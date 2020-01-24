Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The car was found on its side off Mons Rd, Buderim, this morning.
The car was found on its side off Mons Rd, Buderim, this morning. Patrick Woods
Breaking

Driver flees as car crashes, rolls in suburban street

Ashley Carter
by
24th Jan 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITNESSES say a driver has fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash in a quiet Sunshine Coast street after the ute was found on its side this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Mons Rd and Edwin Rd, Buderim, about 11.50am.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it appeared the driver fled the scene before crews arrived.

No delays have been reported in the area.

More to come.

breaking buderim car crash emergency service mons rd queensland police scd traffic traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        premium_icon Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        Crime NAMED: A Blackbutt grandmother appeared emotional and shaken during her court appearance on 60 drug charges.

        Woman in hospital after miniature horse attack

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after miniature horse attack

        News A woman suffered injuries to her face and head after an incident on a private...

        Find out how much money is pouring through our pokies

        premium_icon Find out how much money is pouring through our pokies

        News Millions of dollars is poured into poker machines in Ipswich every year, with local...

        Willowbank Raceway charity

        premium_icon Willowbank Raceway charity

        News Willowbank Raceway will be dedicating their upcoming Test ‘n’ Tune to Rural Aid...