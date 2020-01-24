Driver flees as car crashes, rolls in suburban street

The car was found on its side off Mons Rd, Buderim, this morning.

The car was found on its side off Mons Rd, Buderim, this morning. Patrick Woods

WITNESSES say a driver has fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash in a quiet Sunshine Coast street after the ute was found on its side this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Mons Rd and Edwin Rd, Buderim, about 11.50am.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it appeared the driver fled the scene before crews arrived.

No delays have been reported in the area.

More to come.