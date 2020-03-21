Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
News

Man dies after crash with truck on Southern Downs

Tessa Flemming
21st Mar 2020 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 54-year-old man has tragically died after a crash at the Eight-mile intersection, outside of Warwick, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Cunningham Highway just after 1am on Saturday, following reports of a collision between a semi-trailer and a red sedan.

According to Warwick police sergeant Shane Reid, the Brisbane man was trapped inside the car as it burst into flames, and had sadly died by the time emergency services reached the scene.

As of 7.30am, the Cunningham Highway remains closed.

Sgt Reid said next-of-kin had been notified.

"Preliminary investigations suggest a vehicle travelled to the wrong side of road, causing a high-speed head-on crash," he said.

Dashcam footage was collected from the vehicles and will be as used as evidence in their ongoing investigation.

The 35-year-old male truck driver escaped without injury.

road traffic crash toowoomba warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paedophile sexually abused girls and filmed them in shower

        premium_icon Paedophile sexually abused girls and filmed them in shower

        Crime Paedophile Kevin Pua sexually abused two underage girls, installing a camera in one of their showers and trying to sell a video of her to his half-brother.

        TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        premium_icon TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        News ‘We went from joking around about it to full blown emergency'.

        Would interim administrator stay if election was postponed?

        premium_icon Would interim administrator stay if election was postponed?

        Council News It's up to the State Government to make a call on the elections.