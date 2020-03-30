Menu
Hundreds of cars drove by five-year-old Abel Thomas' Zuccoli home to wish him a happy birthday from a distance. Picture: Owen Thomas
Offbeat

BIRTHDAY PARTY: Drive-by party for birthday boy Abel

by RAPHAELLA Saroukos, raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au
30th Mar 2020 10:10 AM
TERRITORY parents are not letting their children's birthdays go uncelebrated, coming up with creative ideas to honour their kids' special day.

Abel Thomas's parents threw him an isolation drive-by party to commemorate his fifth birthday.

The birthday boy played on the driveway of his Zuccoli home while people drove past, beeping their horns in celebration.

Dad Owen Thomas was overwhelmed by the response.

"My partner saw something similar on Facebook. She was kind of upset no one was coming for his birthday," he said.

"I honestly thought five or 10 people might drive past, even like family.

"Knowing more than like 100 people was amazing. We've got mates who were doing a couple of laps and there were people dropping of ice creams and cakes."

Birthday boy Abel Thomas, 5, outside his Zuccoli home. Picture: Owen Thomas
Abel was also treated to a visit from the NT Police and Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro, with other passers-by also dropping off presents and homemade goods.

Mr Thomas said it was a more meaningful experience than a traditional birthday.

"We've dedicated a day to him," he said.

He said instead of spending the entire day setting and packing up a one-hour party, Abel was able to have the whole day dedicated to him.

Originally published as Drive-by party for birthday boy Abel

