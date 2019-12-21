Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
News

Drink driver rolls car in crash, claims she suffered seizure

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com
21st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who rolled her car in a traffic accident has been disqualified from driving for a month after police discovered she had been drinking prior.

Brodie Vera Ellis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told the 23-year-old cleaner had no criminal history but was involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash on July 13 about 4.20am.

Police were called to the scene on Dean St.

When police tested her blood alcohol concentration, she returned a reading of .068 per cent.

Ellis was taken to hospital.

However defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client actually suffered a seizure, causing her to roll the car.

"She had an undiagnosed epileptic event," Mr Pepito said.

"Since July 13 she has not been able to drive."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella did not record a conviction.

Ellis was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

drink driving gladstone court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PFAS levels at community gardens revealed

        premium_icon PFAS levels at community gardens revealed

        News Produce grown at community gardens at Riverview and Collingwood have been declared safe to eat after samples were collected and tested for PFAS last month.

        Recovery aid extended to Ipswich as fires continue to burn

        premium_icon Recovery aid extended to Ipswich as fires continue to burn

        News While some rain and recovery assistance is set to arrive, the message from fire...

        How one family saved the life of a homeless woman

        premium_icon How one family saved the life of a homeless woman

        News A homeless woman has received the ultimate act of kindness following a serious...

        How a quick-thinking call to ambos saved two lives

        premium_icon How a quick-thinking call to ambos saved two lives

        News At first it felt like indigestion, but as it got worse, Brian Glanville knew he had...